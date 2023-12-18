‘They really like to hug': Korean vlogger says harassed by man in Maharashtra

A vlogger from South Korea was harassed by a man in Maharashtra while she was recording a video and interacting with locals at an undisclosed location in Maharashtra. The incident got captured on camera and is also doing the rounds on social media. In the footage, she engages in conversations with shopkeepers and customers within a store. Unexpectedly, a man enters the scene and forcefully grabs her placing his hand around her neck, and maintains an intense gaze at the camera. At the same time, another man arrives and takes a position beside her. South Korean vlogger Kelly (X/Anand Tate)

"Don't stand so far. Hold her like this," the first guy was heard saying. He continues to hold her while she tries to maintain a distance. Moments later, the man releases her. The girl is then heard saying, “I have to run from here… They really like to hug.”

Reacting to the incident, a user wrote on X, “Perverts will even attack a stick if it is draped in a saree”. Meanwhile, another wrote, “Those uneducated pathetic creeps putting shame on every Indian.”

The police have not reacted to the video so far.

In an incident that occurred in Mumbai last year, two men were apprehended for harassing a South Korean woman while she was livestreaming in the city. A video that got circulated online captured one of the accused dragging the woman by her hand while she vehemently protested, shouting "no, no."

As she distances herself from the man, he reappears accompanied by another individual on a bike. They offer her a ride, but the woman declines, informing them that her residence is in close proximity. Retweeting the video, she mentioned that she made an effort not to escalate the situation, considering the presence of the accused along with another person. “Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming,” the woman wrote on X.