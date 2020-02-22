‘They will have to think 10 times’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath defends his stance on miscreants

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 17:45 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended his controversial statement—“not much could be done to save someone who was intent on dying”-- made in the state assembly a couple of days ago while referring to the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state last December, and said his government was ready to shoot down miscreants bent on taking other people’s lives.

He was in communication with the chief editor of Hindi daily Hindustan, Shashi Shekhar Singh, at the livehindustan.com event, ‘Hindustan Shikhar Samagam’, at Lucknow on Saturday.

“We will provide security to everyone, but if some miscreant is coming to kill a businessman or another resident, then it is natural that either he will fire a bullet or a bullet will be fired from this side,” he said explaining his stance on the matter.

“Goli marne ki niyat se aaya hai to use Das bar sochna padega,” he added, meaning, “If someone has come with the intention to kill, then he will have to think ten times before doing so”.

24 people had died in police action during the violent protests that broke out in several parts of the state in December 2019.

Commenting on the inflammatory comments made in the campaigning for Delhi assembly polls, he said, “political speeches are different”.

However, he added that it was time the country decided which ideology it wanted to follow.

“Country needs to decide if it wants to follow Gandhi or Jinnah”, he said.

He appeared to be defending the political outbursts against slogans of ‘Azaadi’ (freedom) raised at some anti-CAA protest sites and asked, “what kind of Azaadi is being talked about”.

Replying to a question on the need to lead by example so that the necessary discourse on development is not hijacked by the discourse of hate and violence, he said, “Everybody will have to uphold the dignity of speech”.

He said those who consider a divine right to power should be prepared for a fitting “reaction” to their undignified language.

“Nausikhiya log (novices), those who feel they have a right to power, when they make all sorts of statements, then you will see a reaction to their action,” Yogi said while concluding his point.