‘They will spit, urinate’: Mahant Ravindra Puri says no to non-Hindus shops at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad chief Mahant Ravindra Puri on Wednesday said non-Hindus should not be allowed to set up shops at the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri with Sadhus and administrative officers during inspection of the land allotted for setting up their tents for Mahakumbh Mela 2025. (ANI Photo)(Anand Prashad)

“We have said that tea shops, juice stalls, and flower shops should not be allowed for them. If they are given these shops, they will spit and urinate, and our Naga saints will be forced to take action,” Puri told news agency IANS.

He added that if such an incident happens and someone gets hurt, it will send the wrong message worldwide. “Our fair must be beautiful, clean, grand, divine, and peaceful. It is essential to keep non-Hindus away to maintain the safety and sanctity of the event,” Puri said.

This comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clarion call for unity and brotherhood in the country in his final Mann ki Baat episode of the year, and urged people to “annihilate the feeling of division and hatred in the society” while he hailed the upcoming Kumbh Mela as a unique scene of unity in diversity.

He hailed the spiritual festival as a manifestation of India’s diversity where there is no discrimination against anyone and everyone is treated equally.

“The speciality of the Maha Kumbh is not only in its vastness. The speciality of the Kumbh is also in its diversity. Crores of people congregate for this event. Lakhs of saints, thousands of traditions, hundreds of sects, many akharas, everyone becomes a part of this event. There is no discrimination anywhere, no one is big, no one is small. Such a scene of unity in diversity will not be seen anywhere else in the world,” PM Narendra Modi had said.

Earlier, the All India Muslim Jamaat opposed the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad's (ABAP) proposal to prevent non-Hindus from setting up food shops in the Mela area during Mahakumbh, arguing that such a move would create division in society.

The Mahakumbh will officially begin on January 13, 2025. Efforts are being made to maintain a clean and litter-free environment for visitors, while Prayagraj’s infrastructure is being upgraded to meet global urban standards with modern technologies, ensuring a sustainable and visually appealing experience for all.