e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Thief who tested positive for Covid-19 escapes from Gwalior hospital

Thief who tested positive for Covid-19 escapes from Gwalior hospital

Gwalior’s police chief said the thief had been released on parole from Delhi’s Tihar jail.

india Updated: Jul 07, 2020 16:26 IST
Shruti Tomar| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Shruti Tomar| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The thief who had tested positive for Covid-19 escaped from a hospital despite two police guards present there.
The thief who had tested positive for Covid-19 escaped from a hospital despite two police guards present there.(Representative image//HT PHOTO)
         

A 35-year-old alleged thief who had tested positive for Covid-19, escaped from a hospital in Gwalior late Monday night, police said Tuesday.

Two police guards - Ramu Gupta and Sonu Dandotiya – were suspended on Tuesday on charge of dereliction of duty following the thief’s escape, said Alok Vajpayee, jailor of the Gwalior prison.

“Police are trying to nab the accused. The thief, who was also accused of robberies in Delhi, was released from Tihar jail last month on parole and had come to Gwalior at his parents’ house in Awaadpura area in Gwalior,” said Navneet Bhasin, superintendent of police, Gwalior.

More than 21 people including six police personnel, who came in contact with him, have been quarantined, police saId.

According to police, the thief was caught red handed by people in Awaadpura area in Gwalior while stealing a mobile phone on Sunday. He was beaten up and handed over to police at Kampoo police station by a group of people. Later, he was produced before the court and sent to jail.

During mandatory medical examination, he tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday which caused a flutter in Awaadpura area, Kampoo police station and the jail.

“Six police personnel were quarantined on Monday while police are preparing a list of those people who came in contact with the thief while beating him. As of now, 15 people have been identified,” said the SP.

tags
top news
Chinese envoy steps in to save PM Oli govt, her office says don’t want NCP in trouble
Chinese envoy steps in to save PM Oli govt, her office says don’t want NCP in trouble
NIA makes 7th arrest in Pulwama terror attack case
NIA makes 7th arrest in Pulwama terror attack case
ED slaps money laundering case against GVK group and MIAL for airport scam
ED slaps money laundering case against GVK group and MIAL for airport scam
IAF projects day-night, all-weather combat capability in Ladakh
IAF projects day-night, all-weather combat capability in Ladakh
With 40 teams chasing Kanpur gangster, UP police vows not to sit quietly till Dubey is nabbed
With 40 teams chasing Kanpur gangster, UP police vows not to sit quietly till Dubey is nabbed
‘Last night fireworks’: Astronauts capture photos of comet NEOWISE from space
‘Last night fireworks’: Astronauts capture photos of comet NEOWISE from space
‘Told him to get a haircut’: When Chopra shared room with Dhoni in 2004
‘Told him to get a haircut’: When Chopra shared room with Dhoni in 2004
Gujarat: Knee-deep water throws life out of gear, cattle washed away in flood
Gujarat: Knee-deep water throws life out of gear, cattle washed away in flood
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In