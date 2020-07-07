Thief who tested positive for Covid-19 escapes from Gwalior hospital

india

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 16:26 IST

A 35-year-old alleged thief who had tested positive for Covid-19, escaped from a hospital in Gwalior late Monday night, police said Tuesday.

Two police guards - Ramu Gupta and Sonu Dandotiya – were suspended on Tuesday on charge of dereliction of duty following the thief’s escape, said Alok Vajpayee, jailor of the Gwalior prison.

“Police are trying to nab the accused. The thief, who was also accused of robberies in Delhi, was released from Tihar jail last month on parole and had come to Gwalior at his parents’ house in Awaadpura area in Gwalior,” said Navneet Bhasin, superintendent of police, Gwalior.

More than 21 people including six police personnel, who came in contact with him, have been quarantined, police saId.

According to police, the thief was caught red handed by people in Awaadpura area in Gwalior while stealing a mobile phone on Sunday. He was beaten up and handed over to police at Kampoo police station by a group of people. Later, he was produced before the court and sent to jail.

During mandatory medical examination, he tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday which caused a flutter in Awaadpura area, Kampoo police station and the jail.

“Six police personnel were quarantined on Monday while police are preparing a list of those people who came in contact with the thief while beating him. As of now, 15 people have been identified,” said the SP.