Thieves steal cash, electronic items from Se Cathedral heritage site in Old Goa

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 13:18 IST

Thieves broke into the church complex of the historic Se Cathedral at Old Goa and stole cash and other electronic equipment, church authorities said Monday.

No artefacts or items of historical importance have been reported stolen.

“They broke into the office section of the church and have wiped clean the cupboards of cash and electronic equipment. Even the CCTV camera console has been stolen,” Fr Alfred Vaz the parish priest of Old Goa, said.

The break-in is believed to have taken place on Sunday night and was noticed Monday morning.

The historic church which dates back to the 16th century is a UNESCO world heritage site besides also being a site of important religious significance owing to its designation as the seat of the Goa Archbishop.

The police have pressed dog squads into services as well as roped in fingerprint experts to try and identify the thieves but said the thieves made sure to leave no traces and have wiped down surfaces they could have touched.

“Police have registered a case and investigations are in progress,” a police spokesperson said.