‘Think about those helping you’: Highlights from PM Modi’s speech

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:49 IST

From clamping a complete-lockdown across the country for 21 days to announcing that crores of rupees have been spent to deal with coronavirus disease in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation for the second time in less than a week.

With the Covid-19-related cases and deaths rising, more than 500 people have been infected and ten killed across the country as of Tuesday, the government has already imposed unprecedented measures, including stringent travel restrictions, to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi’s address to the nation:

“Experts are saying that social distancing is the only way to deal with the coronavirus crisis across the globe. There is another way to deal with coronavirus and we need to save ourselves. And we have to break the cycle of its infection.”

“From 12 midnight, the entire country will go under complete lockdown. The lockdown will be for 21 days -- three weeks. This lockdown is in a way curfew and would be more stringent than Janta Curfew.”

“Stay at home. It is for all Indians, every family and even for the PM. The laxity of certain will jeopardise the entire country - including you, your parents, friends.”

“This 21-day lockdown is absolutely necessary to break the chain of spread. If we don’t manage these 21 days, the country will be pushed back by 21 years. Some families will be destroyed forever.”

“Today’s decision of lockdown means a Lakshman rekha has been drawn outside your doors. If you put even one foot out, coronavirus will enter your homes.

“Friends, at such a time you should be cautious, as knowingly or unknowingly rumours spread fast. They have a tendency to travel fast. I appeal to you, do not believe in such rumours and superstitions,” he said.

“Please do not take any medicine with consulting any doctor. Any such carelessness can put your life in more danger. I am sure that every citizen will follow the directions of the government and local administration,” he said.

“Think about the police personnel who are on their duty, day and night, without thinking about their own family, to protect you and your family. They also face the anger of some people sometimes.”

“While staying at home, remember and pray for people who are working while putting their lives at risk. Remember the doctors, nurses, paramedics and pathologists who are working day and night to save lives and hospital administration, ambulance drivers, ward boys, serving others in these tough times.”

“The government has allotted Rs 15,000 crore for coronavirus testing facilities, PPEs, ICUs, ventilators and training medical workers.”