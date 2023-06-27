Home / India News / 'This is happening...': Congress's reply to PM Modi's ‘desh mein kya chal raha hai?’

'This is happening...': Congress's reply to PM Modi's ‘desh mein kya chal raha hai?’

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jun 27, 2023 11:10 AM IST

“If you want to know what is happening in India, then go to Manipur,” Congress leader Pawan Khera said in a video addressing PM Modi.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday released a video replying to PM Modi's 'desh mein kya chal raha hai' question to BJP chief JP Nadda as he arrived in the country on Monday. "If you want to know what is happening in India, then go to Manipur instead of your election tour in Madhya Pradesh," Pawan Khera said in the video.

Congress leader Pawan Khera issued a video replying to PM Modi.
Congress leader Pawan Khera issued a video replying to PM Modi.

"Manipur is on fire. Your IT cell is trying to pin the blame of the Balasore trin accident on the Muslim community...White House has condemned the frontline warriors who trolled journalist Sabrina Siddiqui after she asked you a question," Pawan Khera said.

On Monday, PM Modi arrived in India concluding his six-day visit to the US and Egypt. At the airport, he was received by BJP chief JP Nadda, Union minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and other BJP leaders. According to reports, PM Modi enquired Nadda of what was happening in India. "He asked Nadda ji how it is going here, and Nadda ji told him that party leaders were reaching out to people with the report card of the nine years of his government, and the country is happy," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told reporters when asked what the prime minister asked them after meeting them at the airport.

On Tuesday morning, PM Modi reached Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal from where he flagged off five Vane Bharat trainss -- three virtually, two physically. These semi high-speed trains are: Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

In Madhya Pradesh, which will be going to the poll by this tear end, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with the BJP workers.

During PM Modi's US visit marked by crucial India-US deals, PM Modi was asked a question about religious minorities in India. Wall Street Journal's Sabrina Siddiqui who asked the question came under fire in India for her Pakistani origin. On Tuesday, the White House denounced the online harassment of Siddiqui.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi
pm modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out