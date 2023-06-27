'This is happening...': Congress's reply to PM Modi's ‘desh mein kya chal raha hai?’

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday released a video replying to PM Modi's 'desh mein kya chal raha hai' question to BJP chief JP Nadda as he arrived in the country on Monday. "If you want to know what is happening in India, then go to Manipur instead of your election tour in Madhya Pradesh," Pawan Khera said in the video. Congress leader Pawan Khera issued a video replying to PM Modi.

"Manipur is on fire. Your IT cell is trying to pin the blame of the Balasore trin accident on the Muslim community...White House has condemned the frontline warriors who trolled journalist Sabrina Siddiqui after she asked you a question," Pawan Khera said.

On Monday, PM Modi arrived in India concluding his six-day visit to the US and Egypt. At the airport, he was received by BJP chief JP Nadda, Union minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and other BJP leaders. According to reports, PM Modi enquired Nadda of what was happening in India. "He asked Nadda ji how it is going here, and Nadda ji told him that party leaders were reaching out to people with the report card of the nine years of his government, and the country is happy," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told reporters when asked what the prime minister asked them after meeting them at the airport.

On Tuesday morning, PM Modi reached Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal from where he flagged off five Vane Bharat trainss -- three virtually, two physically. These semi high-speed trains are: Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

In Madhya Pradesh, which will be going to the poll by this tear end, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with the BJP workers.

During PM Modi's US visit marked by crucial India-US deals, PM Modi was asked a question about religious minorities in India. Wall Street Journal's Sabrina Siddiqui who asked the question came under fire in India for her Pakistani origin. On Tuesday, the White House denounced the online harassment of Siddiqui.

