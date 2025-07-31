‘This is what we get’: Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi after Trump’s tariff move

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on India and claims of averting a war between India and Pakistan, saying the Prime Minister "goes everywhere" and "then this is what we get" Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls out Modi Government in reaction to Trump's tariff fiasco(ANI)

Speaking to reporters, Vadra said, “Everybody has seen what the American President has said about tariffs, and he repeated that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan. India will have to respond to both issues. PM Modi goes everywhere, makes friends, and then this is what we get.”

Samajwadi Party chief and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Centre's handling of foreign policy, calling the current developments the "beginning of bad days."

"For the last 11 years, this government has kept making claims of friendship, and today we are seeing the results. This is the beginning of bad days. The youth of this country need jobs. If the economy improves, employment will be available. If there are such hindrances, what will happen to the economy of our country?" Yadav told Reporters.

Trump earlier said that Washington is continuing trade negotiations with India.

If the US remains open to negotiating with India on the tariff front, Trump stated, "We're talking to them now. We'll see what happens. Again, India was the highest or just about the highest tariff nation in the world, one of the highest, 100 points, 150 points or percentages. So India was one of the highest in the world. They had 175 per cent and higher than that."

After announcing a 25 per cent tariff and penalties for purchasing Russian oil, he emphasised that India is one of the countries imposing high tariffs on the US.

He made the comments during a press conference at the White House, held to mark the signing of a Congressional bill.