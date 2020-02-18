e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘This will seal my fate’: Devendra Fadnavis to SC on plea to review verdict on affidavit

‘This will seal my fate’: Devendra Fadnavis to SC on plea to review verdict on affidavit

In its judgement last year, the apex court had set aside the Bombay High Court order which gave a clean chit to Fadnavis in the case.

india Updated: Feb 18, 2020 12:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to review its judgement of October last year in which the court asked the BJP leader to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 poll affidavit.

Fadnavis, through his lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, said that he did not give any false information and was wrongly prosecuted.

“This will seal my fate. It is an important question as it affects Article 21 (of the Constitution). This is a matter which requires a re-look,” Rohatgi told the three-judge bench on behalf of Fadnavis, according to news agency PTI.

PTI further reported that Fadnavis told the court the issue will have very far reaching consequences for other candidates fighting elections and the top court needs to re-examine its October 1, 2019 decision. “What if cognisance was taken in an offence yesterday and I file my poll affidavit tomorrow?” asked Rohatgi.

Fadnavis made the submission that the provisions under Section 33(A) of the Representation of Peoples Act (RPA) were wrongly invoked against him since he did not hide any information.

“I have not given any false information in my form. The concealment of information as alleged is liable for prosecution under some other law. But not under the section I have been prosecuted under,” Fadnavis told the bench of justices Arun Mishra, Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

In its judgement last year, the apex court had set aside the Bombay High Court order which gave a clean chit to Fadnavis and held that he did not deserve to be tried for the alleged offence under the RPA.

During arguments, Rohatgi said that a candidate can be criminally prosecuted for violating the two conditions of not disclosing cases where charges have been framed and where he or she has been convicted. The court reserved its order on Tuesday.

The two cases of alleged cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998 but charges were not framed.

tags
top news
In fresh Elgar Parishad barb, Sharad Pawar red-flags a leak by Pune Police
In fresh Elgar Parishad barb, Sharad Pawar red-flags a leak by Pune Police
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
‘This will seal my fate’: Devendra Fadnavis to SC on plea to review verdict on affidavit
‘This will seal my fate’: Devendra Fadnavis to SC on plea to review verdict on affidavit
‘Can trade onion, tomatoes but can’t play cricket’:Akhtar on IND-PAK series
‘Can trade onion, tomatoes but can’t play cricket’:Akhtar on IND-PAK series
New Ignis from Maruti Suzuki launched, prices start at Rs4.83 lakh
New Ignis from Maruti Suzuki launched, prices start at Rs4.83 lakh
Debbie Abrahams Pak proxy, deportation was necessary, says Cong leader
Debbie Abrahams Pak proxy, deportation was necessary, says Cong leader
T20, ODI Champions Cup: New tournaments part of ICC events for 2023-2031
T20, ODI Champions Cup: New tournaments part of ICC events for 2023-2031
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news