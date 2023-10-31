‘Those doing appeasement politics cannot see wickedness of terrorism’: PM Modi

Appeasement politics is the biggest hurdle in the country’s progress and those who do this cannot see the dreadfulness and wickedness of terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on Tuesday. (PTI)

“Appeasement politics is the biggest hurdle in our country’s progress...Those doing appeasement politics cannot see terrorism; its dreadfulness, its wickedness is never visible to them,” PM Modi said after paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar.

Modi said those doing appeasement politics don’t hesitate in standing with the enemies of human values.

“They try to pose hurdle in investigations against terrorist activities and take a soft stand on anti-national elements. They even reach the courts to save terrorists. Such elements can never benefit the country or help in its progress,” he added.

“People still recall a time when they were cautious about visiting crowded locations. Festive spots, markets, public areas, and hubs of economic activity were targeted to hinder the nation’s advancement. People have witnessed the devastation caused by bomb blasts and have, during investigations, observed the then government’s lackadaisical approach. You and the country will not return to those times – we will prevent such occurrences through our collective efforts,” he said.

The Prime Minister referred to the Iron Man of India’s steadfast commitment to internal security while participating in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at Ekta Nagar, where he also attended a daredevil stunts event organised by the Central Reserve Police Forces' (CRPF) women personnel. Notably, the central force was formed following the visions of Sardar Patel, who is also considered as the founder of CRPF.

Making an apparent reference to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a bloc of 26 Opposition parties, Modi said, “My dear countrymen, there is an atmosphere for elections in the country. Many states are preparing for elections, and next year, general elections will also take place. You may have noticed that there is a big political group that does not know how to play positive politics. Unfortunately, this group engages in such activities that are contrary to the interests of the people and the nation.”

“They do not hesitate to undermine the country’s unity for their own selfish reasons. Therefore, in the face of these challenges, my brothers, and sisters, you have a crucial role to play. They aim to achieve political advantages by dividing our nation. We must remain vigilant against such forces. We must not compromise our country’s unity for their sake,” he added.

He stressed on Patel’s contribution towards the national integration of India and said that despite language, state, and cultural diversity, every person in the country is connected by a strong thread of unity. “The Statue of Unity represents the ideals of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” he said

The Prime Minister equated the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrated at the Statue of Unity by the Narmada River to the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort and the Republic Day Parade on the Kartavya Path, calling them the “trinity of national pride”.

“Before independence, there was a period of 25 years when people dedicated themselves in the service of the nation. Now for a prosperous India the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal has come as an opportunity for us to again serve the nation with the same spirit,” Modi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON