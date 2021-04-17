IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Those returning from Kumbh mela must isolate themselves: Madhya Pradesh govt
District officials should also provide a dedicated phone number where people can give information about pilgrims returning from the Kumbh, the order said.(ANI Photo)
District officials should also provide a dedicated phone number where people can give information about pilgrims returning from the Kumbh, the order said.(ANI Photo)
india news

Those returning from Kumbh mela must isolate themselves: Madhya Pradesh govt

The Kumbh which is attended by lakhs of devotees has drawn flak this time as it is being held in the middle of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in the country. '
READ FULL STORY
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 08:06 PM IST

Those returning from the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Haridwar should isolate themselves, the Madhya Pradesh government said on Saturday.

The Kumbh which is attended by lakhs of devotees has drawn flak this time as it is being held in the middle of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in the country. '

District administrations should collect information about those returning to the state after taking part in the Kumbh and ensure that they "self-isolate or are quarantined", said an order issued by Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora.

District officials should also provide a dedicated phone number where people can give information about pilgrims returning from the Kumbh, the order said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP