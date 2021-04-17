Those returning from Kumbh mela must isolate themselves: Madhya Pradesh govt

Those returning from the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Haridwar should isolate themselves, the Madhya Pradesh government said on Saturday.

The Kumbh which is attended by lakhs of devotees has drawn flak this time as it is being held in the middle of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in the country. '

District administrations should collect information about those returning to the state after taking part in the Kumbh and ensure that they "self-isolate or are quarantined", said an order issued by Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora.

District officials should also provide a dedicated phone number where people can give information about pilgrims returning from the Kumbh, the order said.

