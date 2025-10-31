'Those who didn't see him will remember him through this': Sardar Patel's grandson on Statue of Unity

"It was nice to see history. New generations will learn about him (Sardar Patel). Those who didn't see him will see and remember him through this (statue of unity). Very little has been written about what happened in India at that time... Gandhiji convinced everyone to leave their jobs and engage in Satyagraha in 1930. It took twenty years to achieve Swaraj..." he said.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's grandson Gautam Patel, on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary, celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, stated that the young generation will remember Sardar Patel through the Statue of Unity.

Earlier, PM Modi paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti at the Statue of Unity in Nandi, Gujarat, on Friday. PM Modi remembered the great leader with folded hands and offered sincere homage to Sardar Patel.

He participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade at the Statue of Unity. The parade was led by the women's personnel under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The oath-taking parade ceremony was led by IPS Simran Bhardwaj of the Gujarat cadre.

PM Modi, accompanied by thousands of participants, took the oath on the 150th Jayanti of Sardar Patel.

"I solemnly swear that I will dedicate myself to the preservation of the unity, integrity, and security of the nation. I will also make every effort to spread this message among my countrymen. I take this oath in the spirit of my country's unity, which was made possible by the foresight and hard work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also resolve to do my part to ensure the internal security of my country," he recited.

Sardar Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nandia, Gujarat. Also known as the "Iron Man of India," he was the nation's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He is widely recognised for his pivotal role in the integration of over 560 princely states and the Indian Union after Independence. His leadership ensured that India emerged as a unified and dignified nation during the direst time.