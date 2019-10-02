e-paper
Those who indulge in politics of falsehood will not understand Mahatma Gandhi: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi said that only Congress has followed the path of Mahatma Gandhi and has provided jobs, education and facilities to farmers, accomplishments which are unparalleled.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Sonia Gandhi pays homage at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at Raj Ghat.
Sonia Gandhi pays homage at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at Raj Ghat.(ANI Photo)
         

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said those who consider themselves supreme and indulge in the politics of falsehood will not understand Mahatma Gandhi’s sacrifices and ideals.

In what appeared to be a swipe at the present BJP leadership, Sonia Gandhi told party workers and leaders at Rajghat that the Mahatma’s soul would be pained by what has been happening in India in the last few years.

Sonia Gandhi also administered an oath on Gandhi’s ideals to party workers on the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a march of party workers from the Delhi Congress office at the Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg to mark the occasion.

Also read: Mapping Mahatma Gandhi’s abiding association with Hindustan Times

“How will those who consider themselves supreme understand the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi....Those doing politics of falsehood will not understand Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence,” Sonia Gandhi said in her brief address on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering in Hindi, she said no matter what others might claim, only the Congress has followed the path of Gandhi and has provided jobs, education and facilities to farmers, accomplishments which are unparalleled.

“India and Gandhi are synonymous. Yet some people want RSS to be synonymous with India,” she said, adding that India has arrived at its present state due to Mahatma Gandhi.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 13:56 IST

