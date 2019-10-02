e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

Gandhi Jayanti: Sonia Gandhi, JP Nadda pay tribute at Rajghat on Bapu’s 150th birth anniversary

A large number of events by BJP and Congress are lined up across the nation, as the country observes the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2019 08:41 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Sonia Gandhi and BJP working President JP Nadda to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.
Sonia Gandhi and BJP working President JP Nadda to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.(HT Photo)
         

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and BJP working President JP Nadda paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior BJP leader LK Advani also arrived at Raj Ghat to pay tribute to the Mahatma.

A large number of events are lined up across the nation, as the country observes the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today.

Read more: Gandhi Jayanti LIVE Updates: UP assembly to hold 36 hr special session on Mahatma Gandhi

Both BJP and Congress have made detailed plans including foot marches, cleanliness drive etc to mark the occasion.

Last month, Congress had stated that it will be organising a week-long programme to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma, starting with padayatras (foot marches) on October 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too has extended its Gandhi Sankalp Yatra by a period of three months. As per the circular sent to the leaders, the Yatra will now be a 120-day exercise and will culminate on January 31, 2020. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held between October 2 and October 31.

Under this, the BJP is planning to propagate Gandhi’s ideals and principles of non-violence, Swaraj and simplicity to mark his 150th birth anniversary. Posters, banners and kits for the programs to be held during the yatra will be directly sent to the state units from the party headquarters. PM Modi is scheduled to kick-off the program from Gujarat.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 08:36 IST

