‘Those who kept bill hanging, voted for it due to fear of women power’, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said those who had kept the bill to reserve seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies "hanging" for ten years finally voted for it due to the fear of women's power. PM Modi addresses the public.(ANI)

He was speaking at a gathering of women organised here to felicitate him on the passage of the bill. The country also saw how those who were opposing the bill, which reserves 33 per cent seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, raised various questions using expressions such as "but" and "however", the prime minister said.

“The bill was passed by Parliament with a record margin. Those who had kept the bill hanging for ten years voted for it due to the fear of women's power,” Modi said.

The bill was "my guarantee,” he added.

“You sent me `rakhis' on Rakshabandhan, women's reservation is a gift from your brother,” the prime minister told the large gathering, adding that when women come out in large numbers to lead, the country's development is ensured.