High traffic sites including Reddit, Amazon, CNN, Paypal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network and the New York Times were out of commission.(AP)
Thousands of websites face global outage

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:05 AM IST

Thousands of government, news and social media websites across the globe were coming back online on Tuesday after being hit by a widespread hour-long outage linked to US-based cloud company Fastly.

High traffic sites including Reddit, Amazon, CNN, Paypal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network and the New York Times were out of commission. They came back up after outages that ranged from a few minutes to around an hour.


The disruption may have caused issues for citizens booking Covid-19 vaccinations, the Financial Times reported.

