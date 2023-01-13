'Threatened, harassed by Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain': Accused of con, Sukesh to LG

In his latest letter to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Sukesh Chandrashekhar - accused in ₹200 crore extortion case - has alleged that he was "severely threatened and harassed" by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and jailed minister Satyendar Jain. Even as Kejriwal has dismissed these accusations in the past as politically motivated, Sukesh has not relented his attacks on the AAP chief and his colleagues from behind the bars.

His latest letter, which has been submitted to the Lieutenant Governor via his lawyer, Sukesh Chandrashekhar says," Last week, Mr Satyender Jain gave me a final opportunity to accept their demands and to hand over all evidences against them in my possession to him, and this message was given by him through the Jail-14 Superintendent Mr. Rajkumar on the new year’s eve i.e 31st afternoon." Sukesh Chandrashekhar has further claimed that he was offered " (the) post of selling seats for assembly election in Karnataka this year and also sand-mining contracts in Punjab" in lieu of withdrawing all statements given against them to "the high-powered committee and media".

Further stepping up the claims, Sukesh - who has been accused of blackmailing himself - mentioned actor Sushant Singh Rajpur in the letter and said he was given a 48-hour-deadline to respond. "He further warned that if I don’t agree then, he will make sure I will be transferred from one jail to another in Mandoli and will be tortured and harassed in a way that I, myself would be driven to a stage of committing suicide or will face the same fate like Sushant Singh Rajput, and the case will be closed and further he gave me 48 hours’ time to decide, or else prepare to face the music," the letter reads. Sukesh has written to the Delhi LG in the past too.

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was arrested in June last year in a money laundering and the AAP had alleged the BJP's conspiracy behind the arrest. He has not been able to secure bail in all these months but his videos of Tihar Jail and claims by Sukesh have given fodded to the BJP to attack the AAP.

In the case involving Sukesh, Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandes and Nora Fatehi have also been questioned.

