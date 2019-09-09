Three BSF personnel injured in clash with smugglers in Tripura

india

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:02 IST

Six people including three Border Security Force ( BSF) personnel were injured in a clash with suspected smugglers at Rayermura, a village located near the Indo-Bangladesh international border, a senior BSF official said on Monday.

The smugglers were reportedly trying to throw packets of contraband items over the Indo-Bangladesh international border at Rayermura village.

A team of BSF personnel deployed in the area for border security intercepted the smugglers on Sunday evening and stopped them. But, in return, the BSF personnel came under attack from them.

“BSF jawans tried to stop the smuggling but came under attack. Though the initial attack was thwarted, the smugglers gathered soon after in larger numbers and mounted an attack. Our jawans had to disperse them with Pump Action Gun,” a BSF spokesperson said.

He also said three BSF personnel including Inspector A Tyagi were injured in the attack. They are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. Three villagers were also injured in the attack.

