Chief minister Siddaramaiah has strongly condemned the brutal attack on cattle at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru on Sunday morning, in which the miscreants mutilated three cows, leaving them severely injured. Three cows mutilated; CM slams attack, asks police to take action

The incident has sparked outrage across the city and police are yet to arrest any suspect in connection to the case, officers said.

“The slaughter of cattle is unacceptable and inhumane. I have instructed the police commissioner to identify the culprits and ensure that they are punished according to the law,” Siddaramaiah said, urging the Hindu organisations not to politicise the incident.

The attack took place in the Old Pension Mohalla, where the miscreants reportedly used sickles to harm the cows before fleeing. Bloodstains on the street revealed the extent of the cruelty, and the injured animals were rushed to the Chamarajpet Government Veterinary Hospital for treatment, officers aware of the matter said.

Cottonpet Police registered a case under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following a complaint registered by the cattle owner, Karna. “We are investigating the case and have collected CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects,” said the Cottonpet police inspector.

The incident has led to sharp political reactions. Opposition leader R Ashok accused the Congress government of failing to maintain law and order. “This reflects a ‘jihadi mentality.’ Such incidents instil fear among the Hindus, especially during festivals like Sankranti. If the government fails to act, we will observe Sankranti as a day of mourning,” he said.

Ashok also alleged that the cow owner, who is a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and had protested to save a local veterinary hospital, was targeted deliberately. He further claimed that CCTV cameras in the area were damaged to cover up the crime.

Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan expressed shock over the incident and said, “Such hatred towards animals is intolerable. Whoever is responsible must face strict punishment.”

Khan assured assistance to the victims, promising to provide three new cows to the affected family and stand by them. “The chief minister and I have taken this issue seriously, and immediate action will follow,” he added.