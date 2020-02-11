Three held for thrashing, parading man naked in Raj

india

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 03:52 IST

Three people were arrested for beating and parading a 20-year-old youngster naked in the city just because he had recorded a TikTok video with the sister of one of the accused, police said on Monday.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Adarsh Nagar, Pushpendra Singh, who is investigating the case, said both the accused and the victim are neighbors.

“The victim had posted a video on TikTok ,a video sharing application, with the sister of one of the accused. Those who saw the video informed the accused that his sister was having an affair and should be taught a lesson,” said Singh.

On Friday afternoon, the accused along with his nine friends went to the victim’s house, called him outside and started beating him.

“Out of 10, some stripped the victim of his cloth. The rest were recording the video and beating the man with belts, hands and legs. He was also paraded naked for half-an-hour. Initially, the 20-year-old didn’t register a First Information Report (FIR). But on Saturday, the video was again circulated on social media groups,” Singh added.

The accused were presented before the court and sent to judicial custody.