Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Three, including 10-month-old, killed; two injured as car falls into Patna canal

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 01:31 PM IST

The family, residents of Mahua village, were returning from Chhattisgarh. The accident took place around 4.30 am near Saraiya village

Patna: Three members of a family from Vaishali, including a 10-year-old child, were killed and two others injured after their car plunged into the Sone canal in Patna’s Ranitalab area on Saturday, police said.

Three, including 10-month-old, killed; two injured as car falls into Patna canal
Three, including 10-month-old, killed; two injured as car falls into Patna canal

The family, residents of Mahua village, were returning from Chhattisgarh.

“The accident took place around 4.30 am near Saraiya village. The their car veered off the road and plunged into a canal claiming three lives,” superintendent of police (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said.

The Ranitalab police station was alerted around 5 am. “On getting information, a police team was dispatched to the spot, where cops with the help of locals managed to retrieve the car with the help of a JCB machine,” an officer said.

The deceased were identified as Nirmala Devi (52), her daughter-in-law Neetu Singh (35), and grandson Astitva, who were declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Also Read: Senior citizen dies in road crash in Vasai

Two others — Nandan Singh and his daughter Siddhi — who were seated in front, were taken to Bikram Primary Health Centre, from where they were referred to AIIMS.

Police suspect Nandan, who was driving, swerved the car sharply and dozed off, causing the vehicle to land straight into the canal. “The family were returning to their native place to attend a function,” the officer said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Three, including 10-month-old, killed; two injured as car falls into Patna canal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On