Patna: Three members of a family from Vaishali, including a 10-year-old child, were killed and two others injured after their car plunged into the Sone canal in Patna’s Ranitalab area on Saturday, police said. Three, including 10-month-old, killed; two injured as car falls into Patna canal

The family, residents of Mahua village, were returning from Chhattisgarh.

“The accident took place around 4.30 am near Saraiya village. The their car veered off the road and plunged into a canal claiming three lives,” superintendent of police (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said.

The Ranitalab police station was alerted around 5 am. “On getting information, a police team was dispatched to the spot, where cops with the help of locals managed to retrieve the car with the help of a JCB machine,” an officer said.

The deceased were identified as Nirmala Devi (52), her daughter-in-law Neetu Singh (35), and grandson Astitva, who were declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Two others — Nandan Singh and his daughter Siddhi — who were seated in front, were taken to Bikram Primary Health Centre, from where they were referred to AIIMS.

Police suspect Nandan, who was driving, swerved the car sharply and dozed off, causing the vehicle to land straight into the canal. “The family were returning to their native place to attend a function,” the officer said.