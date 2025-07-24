Three judges sworn in, Delhi high court’s strength goes up to 43

Chief Justice DK Upadhyay on Thursday administered oath to Vinod Kumar, Shail Jain, and Madhu Jain as Delhi high court judges, taking its strength to 43 against the sanctioned 60. The induction of three more judges bolstered the high court’s strength to 71.66% . (HT PHOTO)

The Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai-led Supreme Court Collegium on July 1 and July 2, recommended the names of judicial officers Shail Jain, Madhu Jain and Kumar. The government accepted the recommendations on Tuesday.

The three joined the Delhi Judicial Service in 1992 and served as principal district and sessions judges before their elevation. Kumar was posted at Karkardooma, Madhu Jain at Tis Hazari , and Shail Jain at Saket courts.

Justices V Kameshwar Rao, Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Vivek Chaudhary, Anil Kshetrapal, Arun Kumar Monga, and Om Prakash Shukla took oath as Delhi high court judges on Monday. It altered the hierarchy, led to a major reshuffling of the judicial roster—the allocation of case types to individual judges—and boosted the court’s depleted strength.

The induction of three more judges bolstered the high court’s strength to 71.66% and is expected to play a significant role in the reduction of caseload per judge.

There has been an increase in the division benches (comprising one senior and one junior judge) from eight to nine. The number of judges handling criminal cases has gone up from nine to 10.