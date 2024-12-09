Three killed in explosion while making crude bombs in Bengal village

Berhampore: At least three people were killed on Sunday night when crude bombs they were allegedly manufacturing inside a house exploded in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, a police officer said on Monday. Three people were killed on Sunday night in an explosion in Sagarpara (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Sakirul Islam (28), Mamun Sheikh (25), and Mustakin Sheikh (26).

Police said that the deceased, previously arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, were recently released on bail. Strings and explosive materials were recovered from the house in Sagarpara, where the bombs were being made.

“A section of the under-construction house collapsed after the blast,” said a police officer from the Sagarpara police station in Murshidabad..

Locals reported that a few more people were injured and fled the scene.

Islam is said to be the owner of the house where the explosion took place. Locals alleged that Islam was involved in smuggling expectorant syrup phensedyl across the Indo-Bangladesh border.