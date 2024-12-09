Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three killed in explosion while making crude bombs in Bengal village

BySreyashi Pal
Dec 09, 2024 11:37 AM IST

Three men died in a bomb explosion while allegedly manufacturing explosives in Murshidabad, West Bengal. The deceased had prior drug-related arrests.

Berhampore: At least three people were killed on Sunday night when crude bombs they were allegedly manufacturing inside a house exploded in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, a police officer said on Monday.

Three people were killed on Sunday night in an explosion in Sagarpara (HT Photo)
Three people were killed on Sunday night in an explosion in Sagarpara (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Sakirul Islam (28), Mamun Sheikh (25), and Mustakin Sheikh (26).

Police said that the deceased, previously arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, were recently released on bail. Strings and explosive materials were recovered from the house in Sagarpara, where the bombs were being made.

Also read: 7 killed, 3 inured in coal mine explosion in West Bengal’s Birbhum

“A section of the under-construction house collapsed after the blast,” said a police officer from the Sagarpara police station in Murshidabad..

Locals reported that a few more people were injured and fled the scene.

Islam is said to be the owner of the house where the explosion took place. Locals alleged that Islam was involved in smuggling expectorant syrup phensedyl across the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On