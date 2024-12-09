Three killed in explosion while making crude bombs in Bengal village
BySreyashi Pal
Dec 09, 2024 11:37 AM IST
Three men died in a bomb explosion while allegedly manufacturing explosives in Murshidabad, West Bengal. The deceased had prior drug-related arrests.
Berhampore: At least three people were killed on Sunday night when crude bombs they were allegedly manufacturing inside a house exploded in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, a police officer said on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Sakirul Islam (28), Mamun Sheikh (25), and Mustakin Sheikh (26).
Police said that the deceased, previously arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, were recently released on bail. Strings and explosive materials were recovered from the house in Sagarpara, where the bombs were being made.