News / India News / Three killed in suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar

Three killed in suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Nov 19, 2023 06:10 AM IST

Sitamarhi superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Tiwari confirmed three deaths “in mysterious circumstances”

At least three people have died in a suspected hooch tragedy in Sitamarhi district of Bihar, said police, however, local residents said so far six deaths have been reported. Police have detained two people for questioning.

Police said that a probe team has been formed (Getty Images)
Police said that a probe team has been formed (Getty Images)

Sitamarhi superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Tiwari confirmed three deaths “in mysterious circumstances”. “A probe team has been formed. We will be able to divulge more details once we get the autopsy reports,” he said.

According to a resident, the deaths were reported in the last 24 hours from Solman Tola, Narha Kala and Babu Narhar villages falling under Bajpatti police station limits of the district.

Father of one of the deceased said that his son had brought three bottles of liquor on Thursday evening. “When I asked him about liquor bottles, he told me one of his friends had become a father and so they were celebrating,” he said, adding that his son’s condition worsened the next day after which they took him to a private hospital, where he died around 1.30 am on Saturday. Meanwhile, the village chowkidar and Bajpatti police station house officer (SHO) have been put under suspension on charges of dereliction of duty, the SP said.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar-led government had imposed a total prohibition on liquor in Bihar in April 2016, though liquor supply and consumption are rampant.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

