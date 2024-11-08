Three LeT terror associates arrested over Srinagar grenade attack

Three terror associates belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in a grenade attack in Srinagar, news agency PTI reported. Security personnel keep vigil following the grenade attack in Srinagar.(ANI)

The attack, which happened on Sunday, targeted security forces and left 12 civilians injured.

“The arrested persons have been identified as Usama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh and Afnan Mansoor Sheikh. All three belong to the Ikhrajpora area of the city,” said Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi.

The official said the police have solved the case with the arrest of three terror associates. Birdi also explained that the attack was carried out at the instance of Pakistan-based terror handlers, who aimed to disturb “peace and tranquillity” in the region.

A case under the UAPA [Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act] has been registered against the three accused persons.

Srinagar grenade attack

Terrorists hurled grenades from a flyover at a weekly flea market in an attempt to target security forces stationed in the area. The grenades landed and exploded near a paramilitary vehicle, injuring 12 civilians.

Sunday’s attack came against the backdrop of a string of terror strikes and encounters in J&K after its first elected government since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 was sworn in on October 16.

Who said what?

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had asked the security forces to give a forceful response and "crush" terror outfits operating in the region. “You have full freedom to crush terror outfits and leave no stone unturned to complete this mission,” Sinha said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the attack as a conspiracy to disturb peace in the region. He also highlighted that such incidents have increased since the new government was formed after the recent assembly elections, held over a decade ago.

“This proves that militancy is still there in the valley... the Central government has the entire law and order and security apparatus in its hand. We call for strict action,” Abdullah had said.

