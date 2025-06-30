Three militants arrested in Manipur's Imphal West, East districts

Three militants belonging to different proscribed outfits have been arrested by security forces in Manipur's Imphal West and East districts, police said on Monday. Meanwhile, a bomb disposal team safely neutralised bomb, which was found planted in Bishnupur district on Sunday.(PTI/representative)

An insurgent belonging to the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) was arrested from Lamdeng Awang Leikai in Imphal West district on Sunday, a police statement said.

He has been identified as Yumnam Premkumar Singh (31), and was involved in extortion from elected representatives such as panchayat pradhans and members, as well as from private and government schools in the district.

An active cadre of the banned PREPAK (PRO) outfit was arrested from Heirangoithong in Imphal West district on Saturday. He has been identified as Kangabam Raju Singh (42), it said.

Another militant of KCP (NOYON/MFL) was arrested from Nongpok Sanjenbam Khullen in Imphal East district. He has been identified as Manoharmayum Kabichandra Sharma alias Rajo (28).

Meanwhile, a bomb disposal team safely neutralised a 51mm ILLG bomb, which was found planted at Terakhongshangbi Maning Laithel in Bishnupur district on Sunday. Splinters have been seized from the site for further investigation, it added.