Three Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district
Three Naxals, allegedly involved in the killing of a local journalist in 2013, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Tuesday, an official said.
The cadres, who were active in Basaguda-Jagargunda area committee of Maoists, turned themselves in before CRPF and police officials, citing disappointment with the "hollow" Maoist ideology and atrocities committed by senior cadres of the outlawed outfit, the official said.
The surrendered ultras were identified as Alam Bamo (24), deputy commander of the action team of Maoists, Modiam Sundar (27), a member of the same squad, and Madkam Motu (28), a member of the supply team, he said.
The trio had allegedly been involved in several attacks on security forces, including an IED blast on Basaguda-Sarkeguda route, in which two security personnel were killed in 2012, he said.
They were also involved in killing Sai Reddy, a Bijapur-based reporter of a Hindi daily, in Basaguda in December, 2013, the official added.
The surrendered ultras were given an assistance of ₹10,000 each, and other facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy will also be provided to them, he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition welcomes top court order, urges Centre to repeal laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khalistanis have infiltrated farmers’ protest: Govt in SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage set for mega inoculation drive, vaccines reach 14 cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House panel may summon FB on WhatsApp privacy policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will stand ground at LAC, says army chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC stays farm laws, sets up committee to hear all sides
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People won’t be given vaccine choice: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine vials land in city, Serum moves 6.4m doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dawood Ibrahim's group enjoying 'five-star hospitality': Jaishankar
- Without naming either Pakistan or China, Jaishankar said some countries are “clearly guilty” of supporting terrorism and providing financial assistance and safe havens to terrorists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panellists have been in favour of new laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If protected, Aravallis can support rich biodiversity: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Fatalities will increase if courts open for physical hearing': CJI
- The bench cited instances of High Courts which had to close down after resuming physical courts as Covid-19 began to spread.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts surprised by stay before validity test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm leaders refuse to appear before panel, stick to hard line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
200 liters of country liquor destroyed in Andhra's Krishna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox