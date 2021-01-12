Three Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Three Naxals, allegedly involved in the killing of a local journalist in 2013, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Tuesday, an official said.

The cadres, who were active in Basaguda-Jagargunda area committee of Maoists, turned themselves in before CRPF and police officials, citing disappointment with the "hollow" Maoist ideology and atrocities committed by senior cadres of the outlawed outfit, the official said.

The surrendered ultras were identified as Alam Bamo (24), deputy commander of the action team of Maoists, Modiam Sundar (27), a member of the same squad, and Madkam Motu (28), a member of the supply team, he said.

The trio had allegedly been involved in several attacks on security forces, including an IED blast on Basaguda-Sarkeguda route, in which two security personnel were killed in 2012, he said.

They were also involved in killing Sai Reddy, a Bijapur-based reporter of a Hindi daily, in Basaguda in December, 2013, the official added.

The surrendered ultras were given an assistance of ₹10,000 each, and other facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy will also be provided to them, he added.

