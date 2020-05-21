Three newly recruited terrorists arrested from J-K’s Kupwara

india

Updated: May 21, 2020 13:39 IST

Three newly recruited terrorists have been arrested by joint forces from Sogam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the police said.

Further investigation is underway.

This comes after Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Junaid Ashraf Khan, son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammed Ashraf Khan, was killed in an encounter with security forces at Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday.