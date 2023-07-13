Home / India News / Three labourers from Bihar shot at by terrorists in J&K’s Shopian

Three labourers from Bihar shot at by terrorists in J&K’s Shopian

Reported by Mir Ehsan | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jul 13, 2023 09:35 PM IST

Militants in Jammu and Kashmir targeted and wounded three non-local labourers in Shopian. Authorities have cordoned off the area and initiated a search.

The militants opened fire on the labourers during the evening.

Representattive photo (HT photo)
The militants opened fire on the labourers during the evening. The injured individuals have been taken to a hospital. According to the officials, the three belong to Supaul, Bihar and have been identified as Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Heralal Yadav.

The authorities have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to apprehend the attackers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party states' spokesperson Altaf Thakur condemned the attack on unarmed non-local labourers by the terrorists.

“This reflects the frustration, inhumanity and cheapness of terrorists involved in the gruesome attack on three non-local labourers who had gone to buy grocery items. Urge police to track those involved in the gruesome act and punish them sternly. Praying for the speedy recovery of all three injured men,” Thakur said.

Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president, denounced the attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Very unfortunate. I unreservedly condemn this attack and send my best wishes to the injured. I hope they make a complete and speedy recovery," the former chief minister said in a tweet.

