Three passengers killed as Haryana Roadways bus overturns

Three passengers were killed and several injured as the Haryana Roadways bus they were travelling in overturned after hitting a divider near Jajanwala village at Danoda area in Jind on Monday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Amit Kumar of Bhiwani, Neha Singla of Hisar and Atma Ram of Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. The bus was on its way to Hisar from Chandigarh.

Narwana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jagat Singh said, “The process of FIR registration will follow soon after recording statements of the injured persons as the prime focus is to save the lives of the passengers.”

“What we came to know that three passengers died in this road accident. Two bodies have been kept at the Narwana civil hospital and one has been sent to Uklana hospital for postmortem examination. Prima facie, it appears that the bus was trying to overtake a truck near Jajanwala-Danoda turn when the driver lost control over the vehicle. The bus first rammed into a divider and then overturned, killing two persons on the spot. Another passenger died during treatment,” he added.

First Published: May 28, 2019 11:31 IST