Three police personnel suspended for assaulting domestic help inside police station

Bengaluru: Three police personnel were suspended for allegedly assaulting a 34-year-old domestic help inside the police station over a theft allegation, police said on Wednesday. Those suspended have been identified as Sanjay Rathod, Santosh Kudari, and Archana. (Representative image/PTI)

Those suspended have been identified as Sanjay Rathod, Santosh Kudari, and Archana -- all attached to Varthur police station, they said.

The action was initiated against the personnel based on an inquiry report submitted by Priyadarshini, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Marathahalli on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

According to police, on October 30, a woman lodged a complaint at Varthur police station alleging that her domestic help, Sundari Bibi, a native of West Bengal had stolen a diamond ring.

Following the complaint, a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) was registered.

Subsequently, Bibi, who had been working for the techie couple for the past three months, was summoned to the police station. She, along with her husband, went to the station, police said.

She was allegedly detained and assaulted by the police personnel on the first floor of the station, the officer said.

The woman was released only after a social activist intervened and demanded an explanation from the police.

Later, the domestic help was taken to Bowring Hospital, where the doctors registered a Medico-Legal Case (MLC), police said.