Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Three security protocol violations by priyanka: CRPF

india Updated: Dec 31, 2019 01:31 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday issued a statement that counted three alleged violations of security protocols by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is touring Uttar Pradesh in the aftermath of violence over the newly amended citizenship act and has alleged that she was manhandled by the police in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state two days ago.

In a rare statement on a protectee, CRPF also stressed that there was no breach in Priyanka Gandhi’s security. The paramilitary force provides security to the Congress leader, whose family’s Special Protection Group (SPG) cover was withdrawn by the government in November.

On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that she was manhandled by police personnel who tried to stop her from visiting the residence of retired a police officer who has been arrested in connection with the anti-CAA protests that have flared up across the state and left at least 21 people dead. The police have denied Priyanka Gandhi’s allegations and said their personnel discharged their duties with sincerity.

The CRPF statement by inspector general Pankaj Kumar Singh on Monday also rebutted Priyanka Gandhi’s allegations that UP Police officer Abhay Mishra without permission entered the place in Lucknow where she was staying. The Congress leader’s office has complained that Mishra got into an altercation with CRPF personnel and threatened Priyanka Gandhi that she will not be allowed to take even “two steps” out of the premises.

“On 28 December, Abhay Mishra, circle officer, Hazaratganj, at around 8 am visited the place of stay to enquire about the detailed programme of the day of the protectee which was not communicated by the personal staff. There was no breach in security by the official,” the statement said.

It said Priyanka Gandhi’s programme for the day was shared with the UP Police in advance, but only one engagement — a visit to the Congress office in Lucknow for the party’s foundation function — was mentioned in the details.

On that day, Priyanka Gandhi attempted to visit the house of retired Indian Police Service officer SR Darapuri, who is under arrest. Her vehicle was stopped by the police when she was on the way, and security officials say she was not following the “prescribed” route. According to her party, she walked for a few kilometres and rode the pillion on a scooty driven by a local Congress worker. She eventually reached Darapuri’s house.

“Unscheduled movement of the protectee without intimation as such ASL (advanced security liaison) could not be conducted during travelling. The protectee used non-BR (bullet-resistant) civil vehicle without PSO (personal security officer. The protectee took a lift in scooty as a pillion rider,” the CRPF statement said, detailing the violations. Despite the challenges, appropriate security cover was provided by CRPF during the visit, the statement said.

(With inputs from HTC in Lucknow)

