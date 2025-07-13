Three senior citizens, all above 60, qualify for NEET from Tamil Nadu: Report

Three senior citizens, including two lawyers, have passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and have applied for MBBS admissions in Tamil Nadu. The three senior citizens are aged 68, 67, and 60.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a Times of India report, the three citizens are aged 68, 67, and 60.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance test is a nationwide entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency. According to the National Medical Commission, the apex body regulating medical education in India, there are no restrictions on age or the number of attempts to take the qualifying examination.

The three have applied under a special quota in the state, which reserves 7.5% of seats for students from government schools. Under this, students can pursue medicine in private or government institutions free of cost.

According to the newspaper, officials, however, questioned whether this special quota should extend to all graduates, regardless of age.

Student counsellor Manickavel Arumugam questioned whether senior citizens would be able to cope up with the strenuous course.

“Will a senior citizen be able to complete the strenuous course? Will they be able to work 24-hour shifts during house surgery? “ he was quoted as saying by the Times of India. ”If people quit the course in between, they must be asked to pay a fine of 10 lakh and the entire non-subsidised course fee."

Highest number of middle-aged applicants

An unidentified official said that this year witnessed the highest number of middle-aged and older applicants since 2017.

"This year, we see many graduates and professionals aspiring for a medical or dental seat. It's the highest number of middle-aged and older applicants we have seen since 2017," the official said, according to The Times of India.

The official said that most of these applicants have documents that may be equalbut don't match the requirements mentioned in the prospectus.

"Most of them have documents that may be equal but don't match requirements mentioned in the prospectus," an official said. "Some people have given pre-university course scores instead of a Class XII mark sheet. In some cases, a Class XII subject is mentioned as natural sciences; instead of biology, botany or zoology. We don't know if we must allow them to appear for counselling, reject their applications or give them time to get equivalence certificates."