Three students from Punjab killed in road accident in Canada

The accident took place on Oil Heritage Road in Ontario late on Friday night.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jalandhar
While the driver was seriously injured, the three students were killed in the car accident.
While the driver was seriously injured, the three students were killed in the car accident.(Reuters Photo (Representative Image))
         

Three students from Punjab, who were pursuing higher studies from a college in Canada, were killed when their car met with an accident in Ontario.

The accident took place on Oil Heritage Road in Ontario late on Friday night.

While the driver was seriously injured, the three students -- Tanvir Singh, Gurvinder and Harpreet Kaur -- were killed, family of one of the deceased told reporters here.

The three students were said to be around 20 years of age and hailed from Jalandhar and Gurdaspur districts.

Tanvir’s father Bhupinder Singh told reporters that his son had gone to Canada for higher studies earlier this year.

Harpreet Kaur and Gurvinder had gone to Canada in April.

“#LambtonOPP are investigating a triple fatal crash on Oil Heritage Line that happened at approximately 1:30 this morning. Roads in the area remain closed for an undetermined time to facilitate the investigation,” the Ontario Police’s communication department tweeted.

