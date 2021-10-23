Home / India News / Three-day RSS meet in Karnataka from October 28
Three-day RSS meet in Karnataka from October 28

The RSS meeting which will take place at Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra in the Dharwad district of Karnataka comes ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.
RSS sources said a total of 350 delegates will take part in the meeting in Karnataka.
Published on Oct 23, 2021 12:17 AM IST
By Agencies, Bengaluru

Meeting of the All India Executive Council of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) known as Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) will be held from October 28-30 in Karnataka’s Dharwad district, said RSS sources on Friday.

The meeting which will take place at Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra in the Dharwad district of Karnataka comes ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

According to sources, the organisational activities of the party shall be discussed in the meeting which will be chaired by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary GS Dattatreya Hosabale.

“Organisational activities like plans of expansion and training of party workers will be discussed in the meeting. In addition, the party may discuss the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections and the present situation of the country,” said sources.

According to RSS sources, a total of 350 delegates across the nation will participate in the meeting along with state office bearers, for valuable discussions.

