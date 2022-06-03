Champawat bypoll: Pushkar Singh Dhami wins by over 55,000 votes, remains CM

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has won the Champawat bypoll by over 55,000 votes. Dhami had to win to remain as chief minister. He had been sworn in to the state's top post in March after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in February-March election but he lost his individual race from Khatima to the Congress.

“My heart is very emotional with the love and blessings showered by you through votes in Champawat by-election, I am silent,” the chief minister tweeted moments after his victory was all but officially confirmed.

Pushkar Singh Dhami beat out the Congress' Nirmala Gahtori and the Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Bhatt, as well as an independent candidate in Himanshu Garkoti.

He had been beaten by the Congress’ Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by 6,579 votes in the Feb-March election.

The BJP's Kailash Chandra Gehtori, who won this seat in the full election, quit so chief minister Dhami could get a second shot at winning an assembly seat.

Last week the BJP unleashed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to help campaign for Dhami. The pair held a massive roadshow in Tanakpur.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, dozens of BJP supporters are seen raising slogans for Dhami around a large open-top bus smothered in orange garlands. Dhami can be seen on the top deck and smiling and waving to supporters.

"The BJP government led by Shri Pushkar Singh Dhamiji has given a model of development in Uttarakhand. To fulfil the dreams of the people of Uttarakhand, BJP is necessary, youth like Pushkar Singh Dhami is necessary," Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, in Kerala's Thrikkakara, Uma Thomas, the candidate of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is leading with 30,000 votes.

"God's blessings with me. PT's soul is with me (her husband). I am confident the people of Thrikkakara will accept me in their minds. Even nature also blessed me. There is no rain yet," Uma Thomas said as she cast her vote on Tuesday.

The bypoll was needed because of the death of Congress leader and incumbent MLA PT Thomas. His wife, Usha, has been fielded by the party.

In second is Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader JO Joseph with around 21,000. On Tuesday a man suspected of uploading a fake pornographic video of Dr Joseph was arrested. Last week, four others who shared and commented on the video were arrested. All are out on bail presently, news agency PTI reported.

The BJP - which failed to win any seats in the 2021 election - is third.

A bypoll is also on in Odisha's Brajrajnagar. The seat fell vacant after the death of the ruling Biju Janata Dal's Kishore Mohanty in December.

The BJD has fielded the deceased MLA's wife - Alaka Mohanty - as its candidate. The BJP has nominated former legislator Radharani Panda and ex-assembly speaker Kishore Patel is the Congress' choice.

The Election Commission has not yet given the first set of results for this bypoll.

However, according to local media, Alaka Mohanty leads with 4,733 votes after the first round. BJP and Congress candidates have 1,144 and 1,014 votes.

With input from ANI, PTI

