Tiger kills man in Kodagu, investigation on, says police

A 40-year-old labourer was killed by a tiger inside a coffee estate at Rudraguppe in Bittangala gram panchayat limits in Kodagu district, police said. According to police, the deceased, identified as Ganesh, was harvesting at a private estate when he was attacked.

“Ganesh and one more labourer were working at a plantation owned by one Ayyappa on Tuesday. As per the information available to us, Ganesh was attacked when he was picking pepper fallen on the ground. His colleague, who was on top of the tree escaped the attack. He informed the locals, and later the police,” said a Kodagu police officer.

The incident sparked a flash protest by farmers. According to police, there were reports of tiger citing in the area in the past but no such incidents were reported in this particular plantation or the adjacent ones. “The forest department and we have met the local residents are assured required steps will be taken. The forest department is investigating the matter,” the officer added.

There have been at least 434 cases of tiger attacks in Karnataka in 2021, registering a 37% increase in such encounters from around 316 in 2020, according to data from the state forest department. With an estimated 524 tigers in the last official count, Karnataka is home to the second largest population of the big cats, spread over forest ranges like Bandipur, Nagarhole, Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple (BRT) and Bhadra, among other reserves.

But a growing number of wild animals like tigers, leopards and elephants straying into areas of human settlements, agricultural lands and plantations in search of food outside the forest have been another major reason. Forest department data shows that there have been 17,561 human-animal conflicts in Karnataka in 2020-21 as against 16,314 in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, wildlife activists have expressed concern over the recent incidents of feral dogs attacking wild sambars in Castlerock under Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary. Earlier this month, a wild sambar was found dead in the area after being attacked by the canines. A video also captured a sambar being chased by a pack of dogs.

A senior forest department said that a complaint regarding the same has been received, and action will be taken as per the guidelines. “We have been neutralising the feral dogs that have been found in the forest area. We have also involved panchayat members and sensitised people to see to it that these dogs are not allowed into the forest area,” said the official.