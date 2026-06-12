LUCKNOW: With the monsoon yet to arrive in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has extended the tourist season in its tiger reserves by 15 days, allowing visitors to continue safaris until June 30 instead of the scheduled closure on June 15. Tiger safari in UP extended by 15 days amid delayed monsoon

The extension also means the current tourism season will run for a total of eight months, having begun 15 days earlier than usual on November 1, 2025. Tiger reserves in the state typically open to tourists on November 15, every year.

“Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Amangarh Tiger Reserve and Ranipur Tiger Reserve will remain open for tourists till June 30,” said Anuradha Vemuri, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said the decision was taken after reviewing prevailing weather conditions, with the delayed onset of the monsoon creating a favourable window for extending tourism activities.

“The decision has been taken by the government after considering climatic conditions and due discussions with authorities,” said H Rajamohan, field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

Rajamohan said more than 80,000 Indian and foreign tourists have visited Dudhwa this season so far, and authorities expect another 10,000 to 15,000 visitors before the end of June.

According to officials, all visitor facilities and safari operations will continue during the extended period.

“According to the order for extending the closing date, all facilities will continue for visitors till June 30,” said P P Singh, field director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, which is also known for birdwatching, wildlife photography and nature-based activities.

Forest officials said weather conditions are currently considered safe for tourists and wildlife tourism for the next two weeks. However, they added that safari operations may be restricted if heavy rainfall begins earlier than expected.