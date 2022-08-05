Tight security, barricades in Delhi as Congress warms up for anti-inflation stir

Large gatherings are banned in Delhi and security has been tightened in the heart of the national capital as the Congress plans to take out big pan-India demonstration against inflation on Friday. The party is also planning to hold ‘Chalo Rashtrapati Bhawan’ march in the city.

The Delhi Police has not allowed holding of any demonstrations with the security in key areas of the city already having being tightened in view of the Independence Day celebrations next week.

“Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the entire area of New Delhi district except Jantar Mantar. Protest/ dharna/ gherao in any area of the New Delhi district on August 5 (Friday) cannot be permitted in view of security, law and order, (and) traffic reasons,” a statement shared by ANI quoted the police as saying.

Visuals showed huge police presence at the iconic Vijay Chowk. A video showed some party members raising slogans near the Congress office on price hike of essentials.

As Congress started warming up for the stir, cops were seen trying to control crowds.

Friday's protest comes amid intensifying investigation by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, which alleges misappropriation of funds by the Gandhis.

The probe agency has held three rounds of questioning with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in July after quizzing Rahul Gandhi.

On Thursday, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, was quizzed by the ED, prompting Congress criticism. The party had also held - 'Satyagraha' - against the ED probe and raids in the National Herald case.

(With inputs from ANI)

