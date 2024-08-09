 Tihar Jail official sways to ‘khalnayak hoon’ brandishing pistol, suspended | Video | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tihar Jail official sways to ‘khalnayak hoon’ brandishing pistol, suspended | Video

ByHT News Desk
Aug 09, 2024 09:04 PM IST

Police official Deepak Sharma can be seen in a video brandishing a pistol at a party hosted by a political leader in east Delhi.

An assistant superintendent of police posted at the Mandoli Jail in Delhi has been suspended by the authorities for misconduct after a video showing him dancing at a party and brandishing a pistol surfaced on social media.

Deepak Sharma, an assistant superintendent of police posted at the Mandoli Jail in Delhi has been suspended for misconduct. (Picture for representation)
Deepak Sharma, an assistant superintendent of police posted at the Mandoli Jail in Delhi has been suspended for misconduct. (Picture for representation)

Police official Deepak Sharma can be seen dancing to the Bollywood song ‘Khalnayak hoon main’ in an 18-second video at a party hosted by a political leader in east Delhi. The video also shows Sharma swaying along with two men."

Eyewitnesses have said that that shots were also fired into the air at the party, but the police haven not confirmed it.

An official said that Deepak Sharma has been suspended for misconduct and a fact-finding inquiry has been assigned to the superintendent of jail number 15, where Sharma was posted.

Sharma, who has 4.4 lakh followers on Instagram, often posts workout videos. He was involved in the raids on alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s barrack at Tihar Jail.

Mandoli Jail, where he was posted is part of the Tihar Prison Complex.

With PTI inputs

