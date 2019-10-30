e-paper
TikTok star accuses assault by sister, brother-in-law in Haryana’s Fatehabad

Sonali Phogat had contested the elections against Congress’ Kuldeep Bishnoi and lost by a margin of 29,471 votes.

india Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:45 IST
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Hisar
TikTok star Sonali Phogat, who contested Vidhan Sabha elections on BJP ticket from Adampur Assembly segment.
TikTok star Sonali Phogat, who contested Vidhan Sabha elections on BJP ticket from Adampur Assembly segment.(HT Photo)
         

TikTok star Sonali Phogat, who contested Vidhan Sabha elections on BJP ticket from Adampur Assembly segment, accused her sister and brother-in-law of assaulting her.

Sonali Phogat had contested the elections against Congress’ Kuldeep Bishnoi and lost by a margin of 29,471 votes.

According to the police complaint filed at the Sadar police station by Phogat, the assault took place while she was meeting villagers during a visit to her father’s house in Bhuthan Kalan village of Haryana’s Fatehabad district. Her sister Rukesh and brother-in-law Aman Punia, who were also there, started talking to her parents in a bad manner.

“When I asked Aman Punia what the matter was, he started abusing me verbally and even threatened to kill me,” Sonali Phogat said.

Police registered a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC. However, no arrests have been made so far.

“Teams have been formed to probe the matter and culprits will be arrested soon,” Police spokesperson Bhim Singh said.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 18:45 IST

