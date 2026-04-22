'Time may come when...': Rajnath Singh on India's role amid West Asia crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India has consistently maintained a balanced diplomatic approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while leaving open the possibility of a greater Indian role in resolving global conflict, including the West Asia crisis. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an interaction session with the Indian diaspora, in Berlin on Wednesday. (@rajnathsingh)

Addressing an Indian community event held at the Indian Embassy in Berlin, Singh said India has made efforts toward peace but stressed that outcomes depend on timing and global conditions.

He also appreciated the Indian diplomacy, due to which, according to him, allowed multiple Indian ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

"India has tried... But everything has its time. It is possible that tomorrow, the time may come when India plays its role in this and achieves success as well. We cannot rule out this possibility. The Prime Minister has appealed to both sides to end the war. Our Prime Minister has a very balanced approach to diplomatic matters," he said, mentioning the role of the Prime Minister.

He further noted that the Prime Minister has personally engaged with leaders of countries involved in major conflicts to encourage dialogue and peaceful resolution.

"When he (PM Modi) met Russian President Putin and the Ukrainian President, he discussed this. Even when he met Trump, he also discussed and said that a solution should be found," he added.

Singh also highlighted India's positioning in the global geopolitics, pointing to its perceived neutrality and engagement with multiple sides. He appreciated India's diplomacy, which, according to him, helped Indian ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The way India is moving, you must have seen that in the Strait of Hormuz, no ship from any country was able to pass through. If anyone managed to pass through their 7-8 ships, then it was India... It is not that the US considers India as its enemy, or Iran considers India as its enemy. No, this is a very balanced approach of India, " he added.

Earlier, the Defence Minister said while addressing the gathering, "This marks my very first visit to Germany. I am here on the invitation of the Defence Minister (German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius)... I believe that this is an achievement in itself; the relations between India and Germany have gradually become stronger with time...This year, 2026, is special for us, because this year, our formal diplomatic relations with Germany have been completed for 75 years...Our relations are based on democratic values, completely based on democratic values."

Referring to economic ties, Singh pointed to the depth of commercial engagement between the two countries and the role of industry in strengthening the partnership.

He said, "In the last 7 decades, our relations with Germany have strengthened in every sector. Today, Germany has become the largest trading partner of India in Europe. More than 2,000 German companies are active in India... Germany's leading companies are also giving momentum to India's industrial development and Make in India. On the other hand, many Indian companies are also making a strong presence in Germany."