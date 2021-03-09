IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Time to review 50% cap on quota? Supreme Court asks states
The Supreme Court said a decision on reviewing the 50% ceiling on reservations in educational institutions and jobs needs to be answered in the context of the “changed social dynamics of the society”(HT PHOTO)
The Supreme Court said a decision on reviewing the 50% ceiling on reservations in educational institutions and jobs needs to be answered in the context of the “changed social dynamics of the society”(HT PHOTO)
india news

Time to review 50% cap on quota? Supreme Court asks states

  • If the Supreme Court's five-judge bench accepts that the judgment in Indra Sawhney case should be modified, the case will have to be referred to an 11-judge bench.
READ FULL STORY
By Abraham Thomas, Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:26 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday said the issue of whether it is time to scrap the 50% ceiling on reservations in educational institutions and jobs needs to be answered in the context of the “changed social dynamics of the society” and recent constitutional amendments, and sought the views of the states — a radical departure from the legal precedent that has, for three decades now, held the ceiling as inviolable.

Any attempt to increase the ceiling is loaded with political significance — various states (ruled by governments of varying hues) have sought, in vain until now, to do this to address the grievances of one politically important constituency or other. The court’s observation itself, came in a case where a reservation for Marathas in Maharashtra caused a breach in the ceiling.

Almost 30 years after a nine-judge bench in the Indra Sawhney case (famously known as the Mandal Commission case) imposed the ceiling of 50% on total reservation, a five-judge bench agreed to examine whether the 1992 ruling should be reconsidered in the wake of various states providing for quota exceeding 50% and the central government framing a law in 2018 for reservation to economically and socially backward classes.

Terming it a matter of “seminal importance”, the five-judge bench, headed by justice Ashok Bhushan, issued notices to all states and sought their views on review of the mandate laid down in the Indra Sawhney case, which ruled that “reservation should not exceed 50%, barring certain extraordinary situations.” Further, the 1992 judgment barred reservation solely on economic criterion.

If the five-judge bench accepts that the judgment in Indra Sawhney case should be modified, the case will have to be referred to an 11-judge bench because only a bench of larger composition can modify a previous judgment of the Supreme Court.

The court’s move was endorsed by voices from across the political spectrum.

Former minister in the Bihar state cabinet and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prem Kumar supported the idea of revisiting the 1992 judgement in “the larger social interest.” Nalin Kohli, national spokesperson of BJP and a Supreme Court lawyer, said: “Being an issue of significance, the apex court has in its wisdom deemed it fit to implead the states as the outcome of the final judgment may have far reaching implications across the country.”

The Rashtriya Janata Dal’s chief spokesperson and Bihar MLA Bhai Birendra said that quota should be increased in proportion to the increased share of the backward communities in the population while Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar said that the reservation facility should be aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the marginalised in keeping with their standing in the caste-based census.

Spearheading the demand for Jat reservation in Haryana, Yashpal Malik, national president of the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS), said: “The Supreme Court hearing will also have a direct impact on long pending demands for Jat reservation under the Other Backward Classes category in Haryana, which has been stayed by the Punjab and Haryana high court.”

On Monday, the bench, which also comprised justices L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat, framed a total of six questions, including the one on review of the 50% ceiling, while considering the constitutional validity of a 2018 Maharashtra law that sought to provide reservation to the Maratha community in jobs and admissions, a move that would take total reservations in the state in excess of 50%. .

Based on a report by the Maharashtra State Backward Commission and using the window of “extraordinary situations” in the Indra Sawhney case, the state law provided 16% reservation to the Maratha community in addition to the existing 50% quota. But the Bombay High Court, by its judgment in June 2019, brought down the reservation to 12%in admissions to educational institutions and 13% in jobs.

The high court judgment was challenged in the Supreme Court in a clutch of petitions, which said the Maratha quota law should be struck down since it transgressed the judicially-fixed ceiling of 50%. In September 2020, the implementation of the Maratha quota was stayed by the apex court through an interim order after highlighting that the Maharashtra government had breached the 50% ceiling on reservation by its new law.

Apart from the issue of total reservation, the five-judge bench has decided to also examine whether the Backward Commission’s report meets the criterion of “extraordinary situations” under the Indra Sawhney ruling in giving quota benefits to the Maratha community.

The apex court also agreed to ascertain whether states could add any community in the reservation after the central government’s 102nd constitutional amendment, by which Article 342A was inserted to authorise the President for specifying the “socially and educationally backward classes” (SEBCs) in all states and union territories after consultation with the Governor concerned. This virtually empowered the central government to identify SEBCs even in states and UTs.

“Whether, Article 342A of the Constitution abrogates states’ power to legislate or classify in respect of “any backward class of citizens” and thereby affects the federal policy / structure of the Constitution of India?” read one of the questions framed by the bench.

On this point, attorney general KK Venugopal, representing the Centre, and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Maharashtra government, submitted that since interpretation of Article 342A will affect all states, they should also be heard.

Agreeing with this, the bench said it will begin hearing all states, starting March 15, and wrap up the arguments, preferably, by March 25.

In addition to Maharashtra, there are three other states, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Chhattisgarh, which have passed similar laws, causing them to exceed the 50% reservation mark. Those decisions are also under challenge in the Supreme Court. Three days ago, the top court said it will take up the challenge to Tamil Nadu’s 69% quota law after deciding the Maratha quota case. The 69% quota in the state pre-dates the Indra Sawhney judgement, one reason why it is extant.

The bunch of cases on the Maratha quota was referred to a five-judge bench in September 2020 when the top court also stayed the implementation of the state law in jobs and education. The Maharashtra government later filed an application before the five-judge bench, seeking vacation of the stay on implementation of the quota but the court said that its order would continue until the issues are finally decided.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court government job quota reservation in admission
Close
The CB-CID has registered an FIR against the accused under sections 354-A(2) (sexual harassment) and 341, 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu prohibition of harassment of women Act 1998 against the SP and the first accused — the special DGP law and order, who is sent on leave.(AP)
The CB-CID has registered an FIR against the accused under sections 354-A(2) (sexual harassment) and 341, 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu prohibition of harassment of women Act 1998 against the SP and the first accused — the special DGP law and order, who is sent on leave.(AP)
india news

Sexual harassment case: EC directs suspension of Tamil Nadu SP

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:34 AM IST
This comes a day after the SP was transferred to a non-election post after receiving the approval of the ECI as the model code of conduct is in place in Tamil Nadu, which faces assembly elections on April 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The judge said no coercive action will be taken till March 15 against Muluk and co-accused Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob, whose pre-arrest bail plea, was also heard simultaneously.(Twitter/@nikitajacob)
The judge said no coercive action will be taken till March 15 against Muluk and co-accused Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob, whose pre-arrest bail plea, was also heard simultaneously.(Twitter/@nikitajacob)
india news

Nikita, Shantanu, get protection from arrest till March 15

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Delhi Police’s special cell, while opposing Muluk’s anticipatory bail plea, alleged before Additonal Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana that he participated in a conspiracy that “stretched across continents and covered people of multiple nationalities”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the Lok Sabha, several Congress members were in the Well, demanding a rollback of the fuel price hikes. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members were seen standing at their seats as other opposition leaders joined the protest.(HT_PRINT)
In the Lok Sabha, several Congress members were in the Well, demanding a rollback of the fuel price hikes. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members were seen standing at their seats as other opposition leaders joined the protest.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Opposition keeps up heat in Houses on fuel prices

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:42 AM IST
In both the Houses, while the government and the Chair suggested that the issues related to fuel prices could be addressed during the debate on demand for grants and the finance bill, opposition parties pressed for an immediate and exclusive discussion on the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand upheaval: What went wrong with Trivendra Singh Rawat?

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:16 AM IST
  • Unhappiness had been brewing in the state party unit since 2018, a year after Rawat took over, but things gathered momentum last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Enforcement Directorate logo.(File photo)
Enforcement Directorate logo.(File photo)
india news

ED probes Punjab MLA, son-in-law for alleged links to international drugs racket

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:07 AM IST
  • The central agency has registered two cases a few weeks back to investigate money laundering.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Decoding Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Chennai: The Supreme Court, while examining the constitutional validity of the Maratha reservation a day ago, also sought views of the states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to reexamine the 50% cap on reservation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh has a solar energy potential of 22300 MW which the Yogi government has decided to harness to meet the target of 10700 MW by 2022.(HT Photo)
Uttar Pradesh has a solar energy potential of 22300 MW which the Yogi government has decided to harness to meet the target of 10700 MW by 2022.(HT Photo)
india news

India most favourable market for solar energy: ISA report

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • India has set an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 with 175 GW deployment by 2022. This is the world’s largest expansion policy according to the report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

The significance of Trichy for the DMK in TN polls

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Chennai The road to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s mega party conference along the Trichy highway on Sunday was dotted with party flags and larger-than-life cut-outs of Dravidian movement leaders E V Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, C N Annadurai, M Karunanidhi and current party chief M K Stalin
READ FULL STORY
Close
The justice Chandrachud-led bench was hearing a clutch of petitions by around 60 women army officers who have complained against fixing of allegedly arbitrary criteria to deny them permanent commission when the judges and the lawyers had a brief exchange about “role reversal”.(HT Archive)
The justice Chandrachud-led bench was hearing a clutch of petitions by around 60 women army officers who have complained against fixing of allegedly arbitrary criteria to deny them permanent commission when the judges and the lawyers had a brief exchange about “role reversal”.(HT Archive)
india news

'Satisfaction in giving nod': Justice Chandrachud on permanent commission

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:07 AM IST
“I can very well remember authoring this judgment and delivering it just before the lockdown. When I can see 365 women officers granted permanent commission and there are more officers who are going to get it exactly after a year of this judgment, there is a great sense of satisfaction for a judge,” said justice Chandrachud.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CM files nomination from Majuli seat for 1st phase of Assam polls

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:51 PM IST
GUWAHATI The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition alliance led by the Congress are yet to announce their chief ministerial candidates in the elections to the Assam assembly to be held in three phases, starting March 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

ED raids Punjab MLA, 8 others over ‘links with drug syndicate’

By Neeraj Chauhan and HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:49 PM IST
New Delhi/Chandigarh The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided premises belonging to Punjab lawmaker Sukhpal Singh Khaira and his son-in-law Inderveer Singh Johal along with seven others for allegedly being part of an international drug smuggling syndicate having links in Pakistan and the UK as well as a human trafficking racket, agency officials familiar with the development said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Discontent among MLAs may have triggered Rawat’s ouster

By Sunetra Choudhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:49 PM IST
New Delhi The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) decision to remove Trivendra Singh Rawat a year before the polls appears to be a move to quell intraparty resentment against the chief minister, people aware of the developments said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Railways, which runs the fourth-largest such network in the world, set the ball rolling in 2019 on letting private companies run and operate certain stations in a public-private partnership (PPP) model.(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
Railways, which runs the fourth-largest such network in the world, set the ball rolling in 2019 on letting private companies run and operate certain stations in a public-private partnership (PPP) model.(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
india news

Govt explores privatisation of 90 railway stations

By Anisha Dutta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:25 AM IST
The Railway Board, in a letter reviewed by HT, sought the opinion from all principal chief security commissioners of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and all zonal railways on how the security infrastructure for the 90 stations should be set up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study also reported findings from a long-term follow-up of phase 1 participants, which showed antibodies to persist for at least three months.(HT file)
The study also reported findings from a long-term follow-up of phase 1 participants, which showed antibodies to persist for at least three months.(HT file)
india news

Lancet publishes phase 2 trial data in boost for Covaxin’s safety credentials

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:21 AM IST
The results were previously announced on December 23, but have now been peer-reviewed and published.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India aims to deliver 300 million doses to the most at-risk due to their jobs or health factors.(Bloomberg)
India aims to deliver 300 million doses to the most at-risk due to their jobs or health factors.(Bloomberg)
india news

2 million vaccine doses delivered in a day: Govt

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:14 AM IST
The Prime Minister’s principal secretary PK Misra chaired a review meeting with the chief secretaries of all states and union territories as well as top officials from ministries and departments of health, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and Niti Aayog.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP