‘Time to write correct history’: Amit Shah on scrapping Article 370 in Kashmir

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:39 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that a distorted history of Kashmir had been presented so far and that it is time that “correct history is written and presented before people”.

Speaking at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) function in Delhi, Shah in his references to Kashmir said, “Since the responsibility of writing history was in the hands of the same people who had committed mistakes, so as a result true facts were hidden. I think time has come that correct history is written and presented before people,” according to ANI.

Shah, who engineered the BJP government’s move to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir which had given the state a special status and split it into two union territories on August 5, said it is important to clarify rumours around Article 370.

“Even today there are many rumours doing rounds about Article 370 and Kashmir. It is important to clarify them. We know since 1947 Kashmir has been a matter of discussion and controversy but distorted history was presented before people,” he said.

He also attacked human rights activists and questioned their silence during the exodus of Kashmiri pundits.

“Culture of Sufi saints in Kashmir was destroyed, where were these champions of human rights then? Where were they when Kashmiri Pandits were driven out of the region? Kashmir has suffered because of article,” Shah said.

The RSS which had relentlessly campaigned for the removal of Article 370 had hailed the government’s decision saying it paved the way for the implementation of the Constitution equally in Jammu and Kashmir as in the rest of the country.

Earlier this month, BJP’s working president JP Nadda gave a detailed presentation on the abrogation of Article 370 at a key coordination meeting of the RSS.

Kashmir remains under a range of restrictions since August 5 amid a heavy deployment of security forces.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 13:59 IST