Nadda briefs RSS brass on Art 370; Madhav addresses concerns on NRC

india

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:10 IST

At a key coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP’s working president JP Nadda gave a detailed presentation on the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir while the party general secretary, Ram Madhav, addressed concerns over the process of compiling the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, said a functionary aware of the developments.

The three-day meeting, underway in Rajasthan’s Pushkar, is being attended by the RSS brass and top functionaries of the BJP and other Sangh affiliates.

The RSS, which had steadfastly raised the issue of abrogating Articles 370 and 35 A related to Jammu and Kashmir, has praised the BJP government for announcing the decision to revoke them and also bifurcating the state into two union territories.

On the issue of over 1.9 million, who have not been included in the NRC published on August 31, the RSS has suggested recourse. A second functionary aware of the developments said since many of those left out are Hindus, the Union government should push for the introduction and passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which seeks to offer citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

The bill was not pushed in the budget session of Parliament after widespread protests in the North-Eastern region, including in the BJP-ruled state of Assam.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 01:10 IST