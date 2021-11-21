'Time will tell...': Owaisi tight-lipped on details of 'alliance' ahead of UP polls

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said his party is in talks with “one or two parties” for an alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls even as he refrained from divulging details on it.

Owaisi also exuded confidence in his party's victory in the next year's assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, where the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power since 2017.

“Our party has decided to contest elections on 100 seats. We're in talks with one or two more parties and time will tell if we form an alliance or not. We're in a position to win the elections," news agency ANI quoted Owaisi as saying in Lucknow.

Owaisi had earlier said his party was in talks with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav, and suggested he was in talks with the president of Azad Samaj Party Chandra Shekhar Azad.

Also read | Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM to set up base in Rajasthan, contest 2023 assembly polls

"We are in talks with Shivpal Yadav. I've also met Chandra Shekhar once. We are in talks with other parties too," ANI quoted Owaisi as saying on October 28.

Owaisi also asserted that AIMIM's candidates for the assembly polls won't be from the Muslim community only, "but from across the communities".

Elections to 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP received a landslide victory by securing 312 assembly seats, and registering a 39.67% vote share.

The AIMIM, which fielded candidates on 38 seats, drew a blank in the previous Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, while the Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 and the Congress could manage to win only seven seats.