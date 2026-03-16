New Delhi, At least ten patients were killed after a major fire erupted in an ICU in Odisha government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Monday. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said around 11 hospital staff members suffered burn injuries while rescuing patients to safety. Timeline of major hospital fire tragedies in India in last decade

Here's a look at major hospital fire tragedies in the country in the last decade:

* AMRI Hospital, Kolkata : More than 90 people were choked to death from the toxic fumes after a fire broke out in the basement of the seven-storeyed AMRI Hospital's annexe building in the early hours of December 9, 2011.

* Dreams Mall, Mumbai : A fire broke out at Mumbai's Dreams Mall, which housed a Covid-designated hospital, on the intervening night of March 25-26. The fire, which raged for more than 40 hours, claimed nine lives, including those of patients on ventilator support.

* Vijay Vallabh Hospital, Virar : Fifteen COVID-19 patients died after a fire broke out at the ICU of Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

* Patel Welfare Hospital, Bharuch : Eighteen persons, including 16 COVID-19 patients and two trainee nurses, died in a fire at Patel Welfare Hospital, run by a charitable trust, in Gujarat's Bharuch in the early hours.

* Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi : At least 10 children died in a fire that engulfed the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, possibly due to an electrical short circuit.

* SMS Hospital, Jaipur : A massive fire blazed through the neuro ICU of Jaipur's state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital, killing six patients on critical care support.

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