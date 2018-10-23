As the festival season approaches, the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the sale and use of firecrackers with riders. Crackers will have to meet Centre’s emission and noise level standards and can be sold only through licensed vendors. Here are the other conditions put by the top court:

* People can burst low-emission firecrackers for 2 hours on Diwali (8pm to 10 pm), 35 minutes on Christmas and New Year’s eve (11.55 pm to 12.30 am).

* The top court asks Centre to encourage community cracker-bursting during Diwali and other festivals in Delhi-NCR.

* SC bans the online sale of firecrackers and puts a stay on the e-commerce portals from selling firecrackers.

* The top court asks the Central Pollution Control Board to monitor air quality 7 days before and 7 days after Diwali.

* Firecrackers can be sold only through licence holders.

* The area Station house officers will be held accountable if banned firecrackers are sold in their area.

* PESSO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization) asked review the clinical composition of fireworks and give the suggestion within two weeks.

* The court ruling shall apply to all festivals and marriages.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 11:56 IST