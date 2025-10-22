Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams get over ₹900 crore donations in 11 months| Details

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has recieved donations of ₹918.6 crore to various trusts belonging to it between November 2024 and October 2025. Multiple trusts are constituted by the TTD to carry out its charitable functions, including free food distribution to pilgrims, support to education and healthcare sectors (X/@PSTamangGolay)

TTD chairman BR Naidu said that donations to the trusts have gradually increased since he took charge, and contributions are pouring in through both online and offline modes.

"Of the total donations received, ₹579.38 crore came through online and ₹339.20 crore through offline channels," Naidu told PTI.

Among the trusts, the Sri Venkateshwara (SV) Annadanam Trust received the highest amount of nearly ₹339 crore, followed by over ₹252 crore to Srivani Trust and around ₹98 crore to Sri Balaji Aarogya Varaprasadini Scheme, he said.

The SV Pranadana Trust received almost ₹67 crore, SV Gosamrakshana Trust over ₹56 crore, SV Vidyadanam Trust ₹33.47 crore, Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research & Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) Trust around ₹30 crore and SV Sarvashreyas Trust ₹20.46 crore, said Naidu.

Further, ₹13.87 crore was donated to SV Veda Parirakshana Trust, ₹6.29 crore to Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) and ₹1.52 crore to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), said the chairman.

Naidu said more donors are preferring online route for contributions and are also extending support for construction works, machinery purchase and technological development of the temple body.

He said officials are instructed to ensure no lapse in extending due respect and proper facilities to donors, considering their support to the trusts.

The renowned Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala ranks top among the busiest and richest Hindu shrines globally, drawing nearly three crore pilgrims from around the world each year.