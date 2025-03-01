Tirupati temple should be declared ‘no-fly’ zone to respect ‘sanctity’: TTD chairman

TTD chairman BR Naidu on Saturday urged civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu's intervention to declare the Tirumala Tirupati temple as a “no-fly” zone. A view of Venkateswara Temple on Tirumala hills in Tirupati. TTD is the administrative body for the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.(PTI)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is the custodian of the famous Lord Venkateswara Temple.

“Low flying planes, helicopters and other aerial activities on the Tirumala hill are disturbing the sacred atmosphere around the Srivari (Lord Venkateswara) temple,” Naidu said.

The chairman said the declaration as a “no-fly” zone will be according to the principles of Agama Shastra (sacred texts). It will also respect the sanctity of the temple and safety and sentiments of the devotees, he added.

Naidu urged the union minister to intervene to protect the sanctity and cultural and spiritual heritage of the Tirumala Tirupati temple.

‘ ₹ 6 lakh crore’ temple economy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said during an event last month that the economy involving temples is valued at ₹6 lakh crore and is the largest economic activity in the country.

“With India’s temple economy valued around ₹6 lakh crore, I can say that compared to any other economic activity, this is the biggest. It happens 365 days a year—temple darshan (visits) or temple town activities. That is the biggest activity. We are all involved in it,” said the chief minister.

While acknowledging the importance of technology, Naidu said that it cannot replace God.

“But at the same time, technology is one thing, and God is another. There is no replacement for God. God is God. Any scientist, technology expert, or anyone else has to follow the destiny decided by God. So, we are all instrumental and ultimately, we have to depend on God. At the same time, we must do our duty,” he said.