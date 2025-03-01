Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tirupati temple should be declared ‘no-fly’ zone to respect ‘sanctity’: TTD chairman

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2025 11:11 PM IST

TTD chairman urged the union minister Ram Mohan Naidu to intervene to protect the sanctity, cultural and spiritual heritage of the Tirumala Tirupati temple

TTD chairman BR Naidu on Saturday urged civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu's intervention to declare the Tirumala Tirupati temple as a “no-fly” zone.

A view of Venkateswara Temple on Tirumala hills in Tirupati. TTD is the administrative body for the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.(PTI)
A view of Venkateswara Temple on Tirumala hills in Tirupati. TTD is the administrative body for the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.(PTI)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is the custodian of the famous Lord Venkateswara Temple.

“Low flying planes, helicopters and other aerial activities on the Tirumala hill are disturbing the sacred atmosphere around the Srivari (Lord Venkateswara) temple,” Naidu said.

The chairman said the declaration as a “no-fly” zone will be according to the principles of Agama Shastra (sacred texts). It will also respect the sanctity of the temple and safety and sentiments of the devotees, he added.

Naidu urged the union minister to intervene to protect the sanctity and cultural and spiritual heritage of the Tirumala Tirupati temple.

Also read | Tirupati Laddu row: CBI finds ‘severe lapses’ in TTD's e-tendering process

6 lakh crore’ temple economy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said during an event last month that the economy involving temples is valued at 6 lakh crore and is the largest economic activity in the country.

“With India’s temple economy valued around 6 lakh crore, I can say that compared to any other economic activity, this is the biggest. It happens 365 days a year—temple darshan (visits) or temple town activities. That is the biggest activity. We are all involved in it,” said the chief minister.

Also read | Andhra government planning ‘work from home’ for women, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

While acknowledging the importance of technology, Naidu said that it cannot replace God.

“But at the same time, technology is one thing, and God is another. There is no replacement for God. God is God. Any scientist, technology expert, or anyone else has to follow the destiny decided by God. So, we are all instrumental and ultimately, we have to depend on God. At the same time, we must do our duty,” he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On